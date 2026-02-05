Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Ilham Aliyev concludes visit to the United Arab Emirates (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 5 February 2026 17:14 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Emin Aliyev
ABU DHABI, UAE, February 5. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his working visit to the United Arab Emirates on February 5, Trend's special correspondent reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, along with other officials.

Will be updated

