PASHA Holding calls for involvement of businesses in drafting laws at LEGIS Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Business laws should be considered not only during implementation but also during their drafting, PASHA Holding Chief Executive Officer Jalal Gasimov said, Trend reports.

During his speech at the LEGIS International Legal Forum in Baku, Gasimov emphasized that law is often seen as a mechanism that hinders development, but only poorly designed laws can block progress.

“We are presenting the first issue of the LEGIS journal today. At PASHA Holding, we support cooperation between the public and private sectors. Significant changes are taking place in the economy and technology, and we are applying these technologies. Necessary bureaucracy exists in state structures, and it is unavoidable. Business and society can support each other to move forward,” he said.

Gasimov stressed that business laws must be involved in discussions during the drafting phase as well.

“Laws are ultimately written so that society can progress together. The state wants economic growth, and business contributes to accelerating this pace. The main goal of LEGIS is dialogue and shared responsibility,” he added.