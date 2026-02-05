Iran stresses support for constructive relations with Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Iran has always supported strong and constructive relations with Germany, the country’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

According to Araghchi, Germany’s current leadership has considerably undermined bilateral relations, with Iran repeatedly observing Germany adopting divergent positions.

He pointed out that, at Germany’s insistence, the European trio, the UK, France, and Germany, receded from ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran, instead shifting towards efforts aimed at reinstating United Nations (UN) sanctions against the country.

Araghchi further emphasized that Germany’s renewed call for resuming negotiations now reflects a notable shift in its position.

Despite several rounds of discussions between Iran and the European trio last year, these talks failed to yield any significant positive outcomes. In the aftermath, the UN Security Council activated the "Snapback" mechanism, resulting in the intensification of economic sanctions on Iran and authorizing military operations against the country by council members.

