ADB details PPP cooperation results with Uzbekistan in 2025 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. In 2025, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) took major steps to strengthen private sector participation and advance public-private partnerships (PPPs) in Uzbekistan, Mirzo Iskandar Gulamov, Country Operations Head of ADB’s Uzbekistan Resident Mission, told Trend.

According to Gulamov, ADB provided transaction advisory support for five specialized hospitals in Tashkent under a healthcare PPP program aimed at improving access to medical services and enhancing operational efficiency within the public health system.

"In the water sector, ADB facilitated a PPP transaction to upgrade and transfer 135 water pumping stations in Karakalpakstan to private operators, significantly improving service delivery and operational efficiency," he said.

Gulamov also highlighted ADB’s role in co-hosting the 3rd International PPP Roundtable Forum in Tashkent, which focused on mobilizing private capital and strengthening Uzbekistan’s regulatory and institutional framework for PPPs.

"The Forum brought together more than 500 participants, including representatives of government agencies, international financial institutions, and private sector partners, to advance PPP development in line with the Uzbekistan 2030 Strategy," he noted.

As Gulamov noted, during the event, the government of Uzbekistan and ADB signed a series of memoranda of understanding aimed at expanding cooperation on priority PPP initiatives.

"These agreements cover proposed projects in the water sector, such as the Namangan Drinking Water Project and the operation and maintenance of the Tashkent Region Water Treatment Plant, as well as transport infrastructure projects, including the modernization of railway stations and the Urgench–Khiva motorway," the ADB official added.

He said that the memoranda also include social infrastructure initiatives, notably the development of preschool facilities in Tashkent, along with asset monetization projects in the thermal power generation sector.

"Taken together, these agreements will guide joint preparatory work and help establish a strong pipeline of bankable PPP projects aligned with Uzbekistan’s long-term development agenda," Gulamov said.

He also noted that the Forum marked the launch of PPP Monitor: Uzbekistan, a new analytical platform highlighting key market trends and investor perspectives.

"By fostering dialogue and alignment among key stakeholders, the Forum helped build a shared vision for scaling high-quality PPPs in Uzbekistan and advancing sustainable, long-term infrastructure development," Gulamov concluded.