Azerbaijan hands down 19-year sentence to Madat Babayan, implicated in Khojaly genocide (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. In the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court involving citizens of Armenia, the verdict is being pronounced for the accused persons, Trend reports.

It was noted that although the accused Madat Babayan was charged with crimes punishable by life imprisonment and these charges were proven during the court investigation, life imprisonment could not be imposed on him, as he had reached the age of 65 by the time the final court decision (verdict) was issued, in accordance with the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the verdict, the accused Madat Babayan was definitively sentenced to 19 years of imprisonment.

It should be recalled that the prosecutors representing the state prosecution had proposed that the accused Babayan be sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment.

It was also noted that during the court proceedings, Madat Babayan confessed to his participation in the Khojaly genocide as part of the Armenian armed forces.

The trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes — including the preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes committed as a result of Armenia’s military aggression — continues with the pronouncement of the verdict.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel