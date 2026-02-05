Iran and U.S. to negotiate nuclear issues in Oman's Muscat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Negotiations between Iran and the U.S.regarding Iran’s nuclear program will take place in the Omani capital of Muscat on February 6, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

According to him, the talks will begin at 10:00 (GMT+4). The Iranian side also expressed gratitude to Oman for the necessary organizational arrangements.

On April 12, 19, and 26 and May 11 and 23, 2025, five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. on Iran's nuclear program took place. The indirect talks were organized through the mediation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, and were conducted by an Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and a U.S. delegation led by U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. The first, third, and fourth rounds of talks took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and the second and fifth rounds took place in Rome, the capital of Italy.

On the morning of June 13, Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting Iran, resulting in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran retaliated with Operation True Promise III, a large-scale missile and drone assault on multiple targets, including Tel Aviv, which caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

On June 22, the United States conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, with reports indicating the destruction of these sites.

