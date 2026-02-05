Azerbaijani MP highlights universities' role in shaping future leaders' minds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Universities play a key role in shaping the thinking of future leaders, vice rector of the ADA University Fariz Ismailzade said at the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Week event in Baku, Trend reports.

"Indeed, it is during the university years that a person's values and worldview are formed. All of you have either already been students or are students now, and you are the future leaders, including in business and the public sector. Therefore, universities play a key role in shaping the mindset of future leaders. When graduates become heads of companies or leaders of government institutions, they begin to take environmental issues much more seriously, such as the development of 'green' energy, waste recycling, energy conservation, and the overall preservation of the planet," he said.

According to him, students are exposed to the best global practices for sustainable development and are shown how to care for the environment and the planet through everyday actions and long-term strategies.

"Later, when they take leadership positions, they have the opportunity to implement these approaches at the policy and management levels," Ismailzade mentioned.

He also pointed out that this is precisely the vision of ADA University. Solar panels have been installed on campus with the participation of Masdar, and geothermal power plants have also been created.

"Thus, we are implementing best practices in renewable energy not only in theory but also in practice, through research and specific projects," Ismailzade said.

According to him, the university has plans to create laboratories where companies can establish their research centers and collaborate with students and faculty on the development of green energy, renewable energy sources, and new technologies.

