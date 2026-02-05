Kazakhstan, UK discuss strengthening strategic partnership in oil and gas sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 5. Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, and the UK’s ambassador to Kazakhstan, Sally Axworthy, have discussed strengthening the strategic partnership in the oil and gas sector, Trend reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

The talks also focused on enhancing joint efforts toward environmental sustainability.

Akkenzhenov highlighted the significant contribution of British companies Shell and BP to the development of Kazakhstan’s energy potential. He reaffirmed the ministry’s readiness to expand cooperation, stressing the importance of moving beyond traditional extraction models toward the adoption of innovative technologies.

It was noted that key areas of cooperation include the development of hydrogen energy, implementation of smart grids, and improving the energy efficiency of industrial facilities.

“Kazakhstan is ready to broaden the horizons of its partnership with London. Our interest spans the entire value chain—from raw material extraction to the development of renewable energy sources and increased energy efficiency. Today’s meeting lays the groundwork for deep technological exchange between our countries,” Akkenzhenov said.

The parties engaged in discussions regarding the execution of the Global Methane Pledge as part of the climate agenda. Kazakhstan is carrying out systematic efforts to reduce methane emissions in the oil and gas and coal industries, including by attracting international expertise and investments to modernize equipment.

By 2030, the share of renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan’s energy mix is expected to reach 15%. Alongside the expansion of green generation, Kazakhstan is introducing clean coal principles aimed at significantly reducing harmful emissions while ensuring the stable operation of the coal industry.

