Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Azerbaijani oil faces volatile price shifts

Oil&Gas Materials 6 February 2026 09:22 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil faces volatile price shifts

Follow Trend on

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved down by $0.03, or 0.04%, on February 5 from the previous level, coming in at $69.77 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light remained without changes.

The price of URALS crude went up by $0.04, or 0.1%, to $39.24 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.01, or 0.01%, to $69.7 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more