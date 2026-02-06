Azerbaijani oil faces volatile price shifts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved down by $0.03, or 0.04%, on February 5 from the previous level, coming in at $69.77 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light remained without changes.

The price of URALS crude went up by $0.04, or 0.1%, to $39.24 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.01, or 0.01%, to $69.7 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.