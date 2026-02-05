Heydar Aliyev Center hosts 'Superheroes of Wildlife' exhibition (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The exhibition titled “The Superheroes of Wildlife” by renowned British and Australian sculptors Gillie and Marc Schattner opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center on February 4, Trend reports.

The Baku project is the largest exhibition presented by the artists to date. Known as devoted defenders of wildlife, Gillie and Marc have transformed art into an important platform for nature conservation through their creative work. The exhibition not only brings attention to the challenges facing wildlife but also offers viewers a perspective filled with courage and hope.

Sculptor Gillie Schattner said that the main mission of the exhibition is to spread messages of love and wildlife protection through art. “Our goal is to encourage people to protect endangered animals based on the experiences we have gained during our travels around the world. We study, observe, draw, and depict animals. All the sculptures presented in the exhibition are based on animals we have seen in real life,” she emphasized.

Sculptor Marc Schattner noted that in Baku and Azerbaijan as a whole, special importance is attached to nature conservation: “During our discussions, we received detailed information about the valuable initiatives implemented in Baku and across Azerbaijan in the field of wildlife and environmental protection. This factor is one of the main reasons that attracted us to the country. Because here there is a deep and sincere connection with nature,” he said.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov stated that nearly 100 works by Gillie and Marc Schattner are on display at the Center. He noted that the sculptors’ works have been exhibited in many countries around the world. Alakbarov emphasized that the uniqueness of the project is reflected in the artists’ significant efforts toward nature conservation and their important role in this field. He added that the “The Superheroes of Wildlife” exhibition will be open for more than a year. Anar Alakbarov also expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the implementation of the project at the Heydar Aliyev Center and expressed his deep appreciation to Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, for her tremendous support in implementing the project.

“The Superheroes of Wildlife” highlights the future fate of endangered species. The exhibition depicts the adventures of two distinct yet inseparable heroes who have taken on the mission of protecting nature, “Rabbit Woman” and “Dog Man.” These characters embody the idea that “we are different, but we can live in harmony with one another while caring for nature.” The paintings and sculptures, both small and large in scale, invite viewers to reflect on shared responsibility in protecting nature. Through art, the exhibition delivers an important message to the world: to surround wildlife with love and to fight for its preservation.

The Baku exhibition is not only about protecting wildlife, but also a story of compassion, courage, and unity.