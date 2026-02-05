EIB Group advances green transition and connectivity across Western Balkans in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.5. The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group continued to support market integration, connectivity, and the green transition in the Western Balkans in 2025, committing €822 million to sustainable infrastructure and climate action projects in line with EU accession efforts, Trend reports with reference to the Bank.

Of this, €664 million was provided in loans and guarantees, €6.5 million in investment grants under the EIB’s Economic Resilience Initiative, and €151.1 million in EU grants through the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF). The financing is expected to mobilise nearly €1.5 billion in total investment.

Sustainable transport accounted for the largest share of funding at 58%, followed by healthcare (20%), renewable energy (13%) and education (4%). More than half of the Bank’s support directly contributed to climate action and environmental sustainability, supporting its global ambition of at least €1 trillion in green investments by 2030.

The EIB reinforced its role as a leading financier of transport infrastructure, backing strategic rail upgrades in Albania, Serbia, and Montenegro, alongside €150 million for the modernization of 540 km of regional roads in Serbia. Inland waterway upgrades in Serbia are improving Danube navigability and regional trade flows.

Energy security remained a priority, with a €103 million loan for the 132 MW Poklečani wind farm in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is expected to supply 72,700 households and cut CO₂ emissions by nearly 447,000 tons per year. Other projects include solar and hydropower investments in the region, as well as electricity grid expansions in Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Supporting green innovation among SMEs, the EIB provided financing through green credit lines, including €187 million under the Innovation and Green Transformation Facility for investments in digitalization, sustainable agriculture, and climate-resilient technologies. EIF-backed initiatives supported SMEs employing women, youth, and people with disabilities, mobilizing €105 million in financing across 375 projects.

Social infrastructure upgrades were also a focus. In Montenegro, €20 million supported the digital transformation of schools, including the new Vladimir Nazor school in Podgorica. In Serbia, €157 million was committed to major clinical centers, alongside €35.5 million EU grant funding for a new sewerage network in Belgrade, while Banja Luka Clinical Centre continued to receive support in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

EIB Advisory services, including JASPERS, supported 48 active projects and launched 20 new assignments, helping central banks develop climate risk frameworks, green taxonomies, and guidance for SMEs on sustainable investments. Regional tools like North Macedonia’s Decarbonization Guide and the Green Eligibility Checker were introduced to simplify assessments for companies and banks.

The EIB Group, owned by EU Member States, is the EU’s long-term financing institution, supporting competitiveness, innovation, sustainable development, cohesion, and climate neutrality. The EIF, part of the EIB Group, focuses on enabling access to finance for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, supporting innovation, growth, and employment across Europe.