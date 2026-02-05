Starting this year, mortgages and rental apartments will also be available via “SİMA İmza”

The integration of the new-generation digital signature SİMA into the Electronic Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund system has been successfully completed.

Users can now use “SİMA İmza” in the system alongside other electronic signature tools. This means that citizens who want to apply for a mortgage loan or purchase a rental apartment can log into the system using the SİMA digital signature, create an online account, and sign all types of contracts electronically.

It should be noted that this update was implemented through cooperation between the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund and “AzInTelecom” LLC. The integration aims to save citizens time and prevent additional expenses, while increasing the efficiency of the services provided.

The new-generation digital signature, SİMA, was developed by “AzInTelecom” LLC, one of AZCON Holding’s companies. For more information, visit www.sima.az or contact the 157 Call Center.