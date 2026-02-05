Azerbaijan draws attention to growing problem of disinformation in modern times

"We are currently living in an era characterized by the pervasive spread of misinformation. This phenomenon becomes particularly evident when engaging in discussions about the news, whether with younger generations or older family members. It is not uncommon for individuals to share content seen on social media without applying any filtering or fact-checking, often unknowingly disseminating sensationalized information that ultimately proves to be disinformation, fabricated, or purposefully engineered as a form of informational disruption," he explained.

Iskandarov further emphasized the significant role played by technologies in this process, particularly highlighting artificial intelligence as a clear example of how scientific and technological advancements can be exploited to distort reality.

"This underscores the urgent necessity for continuous and methodical efforts to harness science and technology for a fundamentally different purpose — one that serves to combat disinformation, promote critical thinking, and integrate these efforts into the diplomatic sphere," he stressed.

According to him, at the same time, this is an extremely sensitive topic, as the issues of censorship, freedom of information, and freedom of expression come to the fore. Finding a balance between these principles remains a serious challenge.

