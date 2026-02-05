Azerbaijan draws attention to growing problem of disinformation in modern times

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Disinformation is
being increasingly widely spread in modern times, Elshad
Iskandarov, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
of Azerbaijan, said at the event "Youth Week of Non-Aligned
Movement" in Baku, Trend reports.
"We are currently living in an era characterized by the
pervasive spread of misinformation. This phenomenon becomes
particularly evident when engaging in discussions about the news,
whether with younger generations or older family members. It is not
uncommon for individuals to share content seen on social media
without applying any filtering or fact-checking, often unknowingly
disseminating sensationalized information that ultimately proves to
be disinformation, fabricated, or purposefully engineered as a form
of informational disruption," he explained.
Iskandarov further emphasized the significant role played by
technologies in this process, particularly highlighting artificial
intelligence as a clear example of how scientific and technological
advancements can be exploited to distort reality.
"This underscores the urgent necessity for continuous and
methodical efforts to harness science and technology for a
fundamentally different purpose — one that serves to combat
disinformation, promote critical thinking, and integrate these
efforts into the diplomatic sphere," he stressed.
According to him, at the same time, this is an extremely
sensitive topic, as the issues of censorship, freedom of
information, and freedom of expression come to the fore. Finding a
balance between these principles remains a serious challenge.
