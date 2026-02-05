Uzbekhydroenergo, China's Sinohydro seal deal to upgrade Shakhrikhan Hydropower

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5. Uzbekhydroenergo JSC and China’s international engineering company Sinohydro Co., Ltd. signed agreements on the large-scale modernization of the Shakhrikhan Hydropower Cascade, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

Under the deal, the project will be implemented on a full EPC (“turnkey”) basis, covering design and construction works, the supply of modern technological equipment, and its subsequent commissioning.

According to Uzbekhydroenergo, the modernization aims to significantly increase generation capacity, enhance operational efficiency, upgrade control and management systems, and improve the overall reliability of the hydropower facilities.

Following completion, the combined installed capacity of the two plants will rise from 7.6 MW to 16.4 MW, adding 7.8 MW of new capacity. Annual electricity output is expected to grow by an additional 33 million kWh.

The upgraded facilities are projected to provide electricity to more than 13,000 households each year, while saving approximately 11 million cubic meters of natural gas and over 27,500 tons of coal annually.