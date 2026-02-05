Azerbaijan paints multiple opportunities for AI rollout in its education system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Many opportunities are available for introducing artificial intelligence (AI) into the education system of Azerbaijan, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Science and Education Matin Karimli said at the event "Youth Week of Non-Aligned Movement" in Baku, Trend reports.

"We have launched a digital learning platform using AI tools, and we see many opportunities in the education system of Azerbaijan. This concerns, for example, the organization of classes for children living in mountainous and remote areas, school preparation, teacher training, and the knowledge assessment process," he explained.

Karimli noted that AI opens up huge prospects for education. Simultaneously, it calls for technical know-how, hefty investments in infrastructure, and a mindset that's ready to roll, which is the crux of the matter.

He believes that, although there is some apprehension surrounding the integration of AI into the education system, many view it as a significant opportunity.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel