Uzbekistan, Pakistan strike deals across key sectors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5. Following the first meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif signed a Joint Declaration, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

A number of bilateral documents were also exchanged in the presence of the two leaders, including a Cooperation Program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2026–2028 and agreements aimed at expanding business ties and sectoral collaboration.

Among them were documents on the establishment of the Uzbek-Pakistani Business Council and the Uzbek-Pakistani Interregional Forum, as well as a protocol to expand the list of goods covered under the Preferential Trade Agreement.

The sides also signed agreements on cooperation in port services, mining and geology, agriculture, agricultural research, pharmaceutical regulation, textiles, and digital technologies.

In addition, agreements were reached in the areas of radiation and nuclear safety, ecology, and disaster management.