Azerbaijani Central Bank hosts debates on macroeconomic processes with experts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Macroeconomic processes have been discussed with experts at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Chairman of CBA Taleh Kazimov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Yesterday, our next traditional meeting with experts took place at the Central Bank. During the discussions at the meeting, we had a broad exchange of views on macroeconomic processes, the transmission of monetary policy, the dynamics of loan and deposit interest rates in the banking sector, as well as other relevant issues on the central banking agenda.

I express my gratitude to all the experts who participated in the meeting and shared their valuable opinions.

Such platforms make a significant contribution to strengthening mutual trust and forming a sustainable and effective dialogue," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel