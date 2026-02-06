Iran's Shahid Hashemi-Nejad Gas Refinery gears up launch new project efforts
The carbon dioxide reprocessing section at Iran's Shahid Hashemi-Nejad Gas Refinery is preparing to launch a new project. The initiative will be supported by the private sector and involves significant investment. The company has recently completed several projects and is making preparations for major repairs at the refinery.
