Azerbaijan puts law at heart of statehood in 2025 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The year 2025, marked as the Year of Law, Justice, and Sovereignty in Azerbaijan, has highlighted the crucial role of law within the country’s statehood, said Aytac Gasimova, Director of the Legal and Government Relations Department at PASHA Holding, Trend reports.

During her speech at the LEGIS International Legal Forum in Baku, Gasimova noted that law is not merely a collection of normative acts, but a cornerstone of sovereignty and the rule of law

"The concept of 'Legis' was never intended to be a one-day event. Our goal is to create a platform that supports the Azerbaijani legal community and ensures its sustainable development. Through this approach, we have already taken concrete steps," she said.

She noted that meetings have been held with leading legal and business institutions in Türkiye, sharing experiences and exchanging ideas. Azerbaijani students studying law in various regions of Türkiye were also engaged to identify challenges and provide support where possible. At the same time, institutional discussions were held in Azerbaijan with state bodies and the legal community to ensure the continuity and development of the LEGIS initiative.

Gasimova emphasized that the needs of the legal community cannot be met solely through local initiatives. This insight led to the creation of the Legislation project, a mechanism designed to convey legislative ideas and initiatives from experts with international experience to relevant state bodies. The Legis team collects concerns from businesses and the legal community to present to authorities.

She also highlighted the launch of the Legis journal, developed to meet academic standards while remaining accessible in a scientific-popular format. "The journal, printed in over a thousand copies, presents articles, interviews, and key topics discussed at LEGIS 2025. It will continue to serve as a lasting resource for the legal community," she said.

The forum also celebrated young legal talent through an essay competition conducted according to international academic standards with transparent and fair criteria. Winners were recognized, and one essay will be published in the Legis journal, reflecting the initiative’s commitment to nurturing future legal professionals.

Gasimova concluded by emphasizing the importance of mentorship and knowledge sharing. A mentorship program involving nine participants is already underway, with guidance from experienced mentors. She said PASHA Holding plans to expand the platform, engage new mentors, and launch further projects in 2026 to provide broader support to the legal community.

"The strategic support and trust from our partners are invaluable. This support is not just resources; it represents confidence and a long-term vision, which is critically important for us," she added.

