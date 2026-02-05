Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 5, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 3 currencies fell compared to February 3.

The official rate for $1 is 1,220,255 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,440,233 rials. On February 3, the euro was priced at 1,432,499 rials.

Currency Rial on February 5 Rial on February 3 1 US dollar USD 1,220,255 1,213,400 1 British pound GBP 1,666,596 1,656,539 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,570,982 1,556,015 1 Swedish króna SEK 135,635 135,413 1 Norwegian krone NOK 1225,887 125,132 1 Danish krone DKK 192,892 191,800 1 Indian rupee INR 13,500 13,309 1 UAE Dirham AED 332,268 330,402 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 3,972,927 3,950,386 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 436,498 433,201 100 Japanese yen JPY 779,104 780,230 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 156,185 155,364 1 Omani rial OMR 3,170,600 3,152,516 1 Canadian dollar CAD 892,676 887,133 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 732,339 729,029 1 South African rand ZAR 75,968 75,491 1 Turkish lira TRY 28,036 27,913 1 Russian ruble RUB 15,902 15,822 1 Qatari riyal QAR 335,235 333,352 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 93,154 92,559 1 Syrian pound SYP 10,958 15,822 1 Australian dollar AUD 853,455 844,362 1 Saudi riyal SAR 325,401 323,573 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,245,359 3,227,128 1 Singapore dollar SGD 958,887 953,878 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 998,922 991,569 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 39,448 39,155 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 581 578 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 843,333 831,411 1 Libyan dinar LYD 193,187 191,863 1 Chinese yuan CNY 175,746 174,698 100 Thai baht THB 3,844,860 3,846,141 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 310,386 307,733 1,000 South Korean won KRW 836,191 835,507 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,721,093 1,711,425 1 euro EUR 1,440,233 1,432,499 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 245,560 240,265 1 Georgian lari GEL 454,062 451,373 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 72,641 72,291 1 Afghan afghani AFN 18,515 18,427 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 426,656 423,528 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 717,797 713,763 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,069,718 2,060,221 1 Tajik somoni TJS 130,368 129,742 1 Turkmen manat TMT 347,738 346,833 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,274 3,384

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,593,336 rials and $1 costs 1,349,973.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.54-1.57 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.82-1.85 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel