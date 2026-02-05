Kazakhstan’s Dunga oil field breaks records with production surge in 2025
Oil production at Kazakhstan’s Dunga field continued to grow in 2025, supported by operational efficiency measures and steady gas output. The project, in which KazMunayGas holds a majority stake, has maintained positive production dynamics in the Mangistau region.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy