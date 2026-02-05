Azerbaijan’s SOCAR AQS expands footprint in Iraq and joins new tenders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. SOCAR AQS is expanding its projects in Iraq and taking part in new tenders, the company's Türkiye Country Manager, Elvin Nasibov, said at the IADC Drilling Caspian and Black Sea 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the company is participating in various tenders across the region as it seeks to expand its market presence.

The company has also bid for a tender with Crescent Petroleum involving a 1+4 ​drilling program, starting with an exploration well and followed by four additional wells, subject to successful results and confirmation of commercial production.

He added that the company is also participating in a tender jointly with Basra Oil Company for drilling operations using rigs with a capacity of 2,000 horsepower.

The manager noted the projects in Türkiye and Iraq reflect the company’s solid international expertise and its commitment to safety and operational excellence worldwide.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel