Non-Aligned Movement Youth Week serves as platform for open dialogue - chairperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Youth Week of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is a space created for open, honest, and intergenerational dialogue, Leyla Hasanova, chairperson of the Youth Organization of the NAM, said at the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Week in Baku, Trend reports.

“Over the coming days, we will discuss diplomacy in times of uncertainty, sustainable development and the energy transition, urban development, as well as the skills young people need to build meaningful careers in international and policy-oriented fields. These discussions reflect both global challenges and the core values of the Non-Aligned Movement, including cooperation, dialogue, and mutual respect,” she said.

According to Hasanova, the week is dedicated to moving beyond discussions alone. “It is about connecting ideas with action, and policies with people,” she emphasized.

“We often hear that young people are the leaders of tomorrow, but they are also active participants today, bringing fresh perspectives, responsibility, and a sincere commitment to finding solutions,” Hasanova noted.

She added that more than 100 participants are taking part in the event.