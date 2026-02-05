IMF notes Turkmenistan’s fiscal and financial progress (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The IMF’s 2025 consultation on Turkmenistan highlighted the country’s progress in strengthening fiscal discipline, improving transparency, and reinforcing financial stability, Anna Bordon, Turkmenistan’s mission chief at the IMF, told Trend.

"IMF policy advice has supported improvements in fiscal discipline, including a strengthened non-hydrocarbon primary balance and a clearer focus on managing fiscal risks," Bordon said.

The Fund also helped Turkmenistan improve the quality and transparency of economic data, supporting more sustainable and accountable financial management.

"In the financial sector, IMF recommendations have focused on reinforcing the Central Bank’s role in price and financial stability, strengthening regulation and supervision, and reducing reliance on central bank financing for development purposes," Bordon noted.

Earlier, the latest IMF report, "World Economic Outlook," indicated that consumer price growth in Turkmenistan will reach 3.9% in 2025 and rise to 5% in 2026, with a longer-term forecast of 8% by 2030. These estimates reflect continued efforts to maintain price stability amid evolving domestic and external economic conditions.