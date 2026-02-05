Uzbekistan, Pakistan anchor new deal for logistics hub at Karachi Port

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5. Uzbekistan and Pakistan have agreed to establish Uzbek logistics warehouses at the Port of Karachi, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Transport.

The agreement was reached following discussions between an Uzbek delegation, led by First Deputy Minister of Transport Mamanbiy Omarov, and a Pakistani delegation headed by Deputy Minister for Maritime Affairs Umar Zafar Sheikh, with the participation of Karachi Port Chairman Shahid Ahmed.

The talks focused on creating more favorable conditions for Uzbekistan’s cargo transportation through Pakistan’s ports, as well as providing preferential terms for investors involved in logistics and trade infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and Pakistan have also recently agreed to launch a new transport corridor along the route “Pakistan–China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan.” The sides plan to carry out pilot shipments via this corridor in February this year.