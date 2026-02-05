From Almaty to Bishkek: How B5+1 format evolves, and global business interest in Central Asia grows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The second B5+1 business forum is currently underway in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, bringing together representatives from the governments of five Central Asian countries, international organizations, chambers of commerce, business associations, and experts. The forum is organized with financial support from the U.S. Department of State’s program to improve the business environment in the region (IBECA), in cooperation with the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) under the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The forum builds upon a business platform established at the September 2023 summit in New York, where leaders from the U.S. and Central Asian countries convened. It acts as a pragmatic extension of the diplomatic C5+1 framework, with this session focusing more on translating high-level agreements into tangible actions and broadening the private sector's involvement in project implementation.

Unlike the inaugural forum in Almaty in 2024, the current meeting is geared towards operationalizing prior commitments, ensuring that cooperation extends beyond abstract dialogues into actionable initiatives.

The Central Asian region presents a highly attractive proposition for international business, driven by several compelling factors. First, its sizable domestic market—home to over 80 million consumers—coupled with a youthful demographic and rising urbanization trends, makes it a dynamic and evolving market. Second, the region’s strategic location serves as a vital transit hub, connecting Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, enhancing its role in global trade routes. Furthermore, the region’s rich natural resource base, including critical minerals, alongside ongoing infrastructure development, significantly bolsters its investment appeal.

At the forum’s opening, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev highlighted the high growth of Kyrgyzstan’s economy. The country recorded GDP growth of 11.1% in 2025 and has implemented reforms in digitalizing government administration, simplifying business procedures, developing infrastructure, and protecting investor rights. Specific initiatives include the launch of the state-backed USDKG stablecoin, the “Digital Nomad” program, and the development of technology and creative parks aimed at attracting international IT specialists and innovative companies.

These initiatives have received support from the United States. U.S. Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, Ambassador Sergio Gor, recalled the first B5+1 forum and emphasized that the platform provides an opportunity for direct dialogue between business and government structures, while also promoting joint initiatives in technology and artificial intelligence.

During the first two days of the forum, regional ministers of economy, investment, and industry shared their insights and perspectives. Bakyt Sydykov of Kyrgyzstan emphasized the pivotal role of business in driving economic transformation. Yersayin Nagaspayev of Kazakhstan highlighted the country’s efforts to introduce a unified tourist visa and underscored the substantial U.S. investment in Kazakhstan’s economy. Sulton Rahimzoda of Tajikistan outlined the government’s initiatives to create a stable and attractive investment environment. Mammetguly Astanagulov of Turkmenistan drew attention to the concentration of foreign capital in key sectors such as oil and gas, agriculture, and construction. Meanwhile, Laziz Kudratov of Uzbekistan discussed the increasing demand for U.S. technologies and critical minerals, expressing the country’s commitment to integrating these resources through advanced solutions.

Alongside ongoing discussions, participants are reviewing the implementation of recommendations from the first B5+1 forum in Almaty and exploring ways to accelerate project execution. In the longer term, cooperation under the B5+1 format could lead to increased investment, the activation of digital and innovation initiatives, and the expansion of trade and logistics networks. At the same time, project implementation may face delays due to regulatory barriers, economic fluctuations, or geopolitical uncertainties. The B5+1 format may also evolve by expanding sectoral coverage, attracting new participants, or stimulating the creation of similar platforms for government-business collaboration.