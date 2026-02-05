'Azerbaijani Diaspora Youth: Unity and Dev't Forum' hosts trainings and panels (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The “Azerbaijani Diaspora Youth: Unity and Development Forum,” dedicated to February 2—the Day of Azerbaijani Youth—held in Istanbul, Türkiye, featured panel discussions and training sessions aimed at organizing diaspora youth, strengthening institutional capacity, leadership skills, and international engagement of diaspora youth, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

Motivation and leadership trainer Marziye Ilhan scrutinized the role of diaspora organizations, youth coordination, and activity models across regions and countries on the topic "Modern Diaspora Youth: Organization, Networking, and Leadership."

Head of the "Center for Political Technologies" Public Union, Vali Alibayov, conducted trainings on the topics of "Diaspora and Lobbying" and "Media and Digital Activity of Diaspora Youth" and held a panel discussion with youth on the topic of "Azerbaijan's Foreign Policy: Participation of Youth in Public Diplomacy."

The trainings focused on diaspora organization and networking, leadership development, lobbying and advocacy tools, media outreach and digital engagement, countering disinformation, and youth participation in public diplomacy. Participants also addressed the preservation and promotion of the Azerbaijani language, including its development through digital platforms and language courses abroad, as well as prospects for sustainable cooperation between diaspora youth and state institutions.

During the trainings, young participants were informed about the tools of diaspora influence, the requirements for effective lobbying, working with the media, coordination on social networks, and ways to combat disinformation, while completing tasks based on various practical models. The panel discussions focused on the role of diaspora youth in international representation, the state–diaspora–youth model, and the contribution of young people to defending national interests, with a number of recommendations put forward.

Professor Ilkin Gulusoy of Kars Caucasus University in Türkiye exchanged views with diaspora youth on the topic of “Preservation and Promotion of the Azerbaijani Language.” He emphasized that language is one of the main pillars of national identity and spoke about the importance of preserving it through digital platforms. He also addressed the organization of Azerbaijani language courses abroad.

Shahin Jamalov, Head of a Department at the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, introduced the new coordinators of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Youth to the forum participants and provided extensive information about Azerbaijani Diaspora Youth. Besides, during the panel titled “Future Cooperation Opportunities and Joint Projects,” he highlighted the prospects for sustainable cooperation between diaspora youth and state institutions.

The forum held with a rich program concluded with the adoption of the 2026–2028 Action Plan of Azerbaijani Diaspora youth.

