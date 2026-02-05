Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan’s support for reconstruction and development efforts of brotherly country is a vivid manifestation of our friendly relations - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 5 February 2026 17:16 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan’s support for reconstruction and development efforts of brotherly country is a vivid manifestation of our friendly relations - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Gulnara Karimova
Gulnara Karimova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. As an expression of our fraternal duty, Azerbaijan has contributed to the reconstruction and restoration efforts in Kahramanmaraş province, actively participating in the construction of the “Azerbaijan” neighborhood. Azerbaijan’s support for the reconstruction and development efforts of the brotherly country is a vivid manifestation of our friendly and allied relations, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a letter addressed to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on the 3rd anniversary of the devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye in 2023.

“I am confident that the strong unity and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, founded on the philosophy of 'One nation, two states,' will continue to contribute to the prosperity of our peoples, while serving as a cornerstone of regional stability, security, and sustainable development,” the head of state added.

Latest

Latest

Read more