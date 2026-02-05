Scale beyond the limits: affordable microcredit up to 100,000 AZN

The true potential of every business is far greater than it may seem on the surface. However, many entrepreneurs encounter financial constraints when striving to expand their operations or launch new ventures. In these moments, a business can feel restricted by narrow boundaries. Yelo Bank’s message is simple: Don’t let your business be confined by limits. If you are looking to scale and expand your reach, the professional support you need is right here at Yelo.



Yelo Bank offers highly competitive micro-business loans designed to pave the way for small and medium-sized enterprises. To grow your business, you can obtain funding of up to 100,000 AZN with a flexible repayment term of up to 48 months and a grace period of up to 12 months. Annual interest rates starting from just 10% significantly lighten the financial burden, while a customized payment schedule—tailored specifically to your business turnover—provides the freedom to manage your capital effectively.



Don't let time slip away, simply apply online and start scaling your business with a Yelo micro-business loan today: https://ylb.az/mikrokredit.



