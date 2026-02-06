Khorgos dry port hits new highs in TEU traffic along Kazakhstan-China border
Photo: Kazakhstan Temir Zholy
In 2025, more than 372,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) were handled at the Khorgos Gateway Dry Port, located on the Kazakhstan-China border in the Khorgos special economic zone.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy