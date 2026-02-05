European members contribute $18 billion in cofinancing to ADB projects since 1966

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.5. European members of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have provided over $30 billion in financing, innovation, and expertise to projects across Asia and the Pacific, Trend reports via the ADB.

“Europe has partnered with ADB for decades, providing over $30 billion in financing as well as innovation and expertise, delivering tangible results for people across Asia and the Pacific,” said ADB President Masato Kanda. “This prosperity flows both ways as ADB is a gateway for European companies to connect with Asia’s dynamic markets for mutual benefit.”

Since its founding in 1966, European members have contributed more than $18 billion in project cofinancing, nearly $2 billion in trust fund contributions, and accounted for over 28% of the Asian Development Fund—the bank’s main grant source for the region’s poorest communities.

European firms have secured more than $15 billion in contracts across energy, transport, water, and agriculture projects. ADB highlighted opportunities for further engagement through a series of business opportunity roadshows planned across Europe in 2026.

ADB, owned by 69 members—50 from the Asia-Pacific region—is a leading multilateral development bank supporting inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth. The bank leverages innovative financial tools and strategic partnerships to transform lives, build quality infrastructure, and safeguard the planet.