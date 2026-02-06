Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing interparliamentary collaboration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 6. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan discussed prospects for expanding interparliamentary cooperation, the head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan, Saida Mirziyoyeva, wrote on her social media account, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, this issue was addressed during a meeting between the Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan, Saida Mirziyoyeva, and the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbayev.

​​“We noted with satisfaction the strong momentum in the development of relations between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, built on mutual trust and close high-level dialogue. The year 2025 became an important and productive stage for our bilateral partnership,” Mirziyoyeva stated.

She noted that the talks also covered prospects for strengthening interparliamentary contacts, as well as deepening trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties.

“I am confident that practical cooperation between our countries will continue to grow consistently,” she added.