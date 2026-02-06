Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector tax revenues show steady growth in Jan. 2026
Revenues from mandatory social, unemployment, and health insurance contributions in Azerbaijan increased compared to the same period last year, reflecting steady growth across both budgetary and non-budgetary sources.
