Uzbekistan, Spain plan business forum in Madrid

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5. Uzbekistan and Spain are preparing to convene a joint Business Forum in Madrid in 2026, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The initiative was announced during a meeting in Madrid between Uzbekistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Bobur Usmanov and Jose Luis Bonet Ferrer, President of the Chamber of Commerce of the Kingdom of Spain.

The sides also reaffirmed their commitment to expanding direct business engagement through targeted B2B meetings. Plans were outlined to facilitate the participation of Spanish entrepreneurs in the Tashkent International Investment Forum, alongside broader efforts to strengthen trade and investment cooperation.

Bonet Ferrer noted that Uzbekistan’s ongoing structural reforms, focused on trade liberalization, improving the investment climate, supporting the private sector, and protecting foreign investors’ rights, are delivering tangible results and steadily increasing interest among Spanish businesses.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Spain has nearly doubled over the past six years, reaching $106.4 million by the end of 2025

