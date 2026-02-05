Uzbekistan’s HUMO expands payment infrastructure cooperation with South Korean company

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5. Uzbekistan’s HUMO payment system and South Korea’s ATEC have signed a memorandum of strategic partnership, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

Under the agreement, HUMO will serve as ATEC’s exclusive provider and official service center in Uzbekistan. ATEC’s ATMs, equipped with cash recycling functions and biometric identification, have undergone HUMO certification and meet international security and reliability requirements.

According to HUMO, the partnership is intended to support the development of Uzbekistan’s payment infrastructure and contribute to the digitalization of the country’s financial sector.

ATEC has more than 30 years of experience in producing ATMs and self-service banking equipment. Its devices are currently used in 15 countries.

HUMO serves as Uzbekistan's premier payment infrastructure, facilitating both card and digital transaction solutions nationwide.

