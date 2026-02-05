Azerbaijan explores opportunities to deepen ties with Africa, Deputy FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijan continues to explore opportunities for expanding cooperation with African countries, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Week event in Baku, Trend reports.

“Africa's economic potential is extremely high, and Azerbaijan continues to explore opportunities for expanding cooperation while strengthening its diplomatic network on the continent to build an institutional framework for long-term relations,” he said.

Rafiyev noted that Africa is a continent to which Azerbaijan pays special attention.

“It is a dynamically developing continent, whose states share values close to ours. The entire African continent is represented in the Non-Aligned Movement,” the deputy minister stressed.