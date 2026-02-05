Azerbaijani Prosecutor General unpacks deficiencies in organizing legal training

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Certain shortcomings have been observed in the organization of legal education in Azerbaijan, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said during his speech at the LEGIS International Legal Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Aliyev noted that many young recruits recently admitted to prosecutorial bodies lack sufficient knowledge and skills in the field of criminology, with some having no background in the subject at all.

"When we investigated the root of this problem, we found that criminology is taught as an elective course in most higher education institutions, and many students do not choose it. As a result, when these students join prosecutorial bodies, they face difficulties because an individual without knowledge of criminological tactics and techniques cannot effectively conduct investigations," he explained.

The Prosecutor General also emphasized the importance of enhancing digital literacy among law students, particularly during a period of rapid digital transformation, to ensure they are equipped for modern legal practice.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel