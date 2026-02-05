Uzbekhydroenergo, China’s TBEA ink deal to modernize hydropower plants

Under the terms of the partnership, the parties will undertake the modernization of HPP-19, HPP-22, and HPP-23, which form part of the Lower Bozsuv Hydropower Cascade in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region.

According to Uzbekhydroenergo, the agreements stipulate a comprehensive upgrade aimed at enhancing the installed capacity, optimizing overall efficiency, and bolstering the reliability and operational safety of these hydropower plants. The modernization process will encompass the renewal of control systems, technological infrastructure, and other critical components.

Upon completion, the total capacity of the three plants is projected to increase from 27.4 MW to 32.4 MW, adding 5 MW of additional generating capacity. This expansion will enable the plants to produce an additional 52.8 million kWh of electricity annually.

The project is projected to supply electricity to more than 21,000 households each year, while saving around 17 million cubic meters of natural gas and over 40,000 tons of coal annually.