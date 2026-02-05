Georgia eager to reconnect with U.S. on stronger grounds

Photo: The Eembassy of Georgia in the U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Georgia has reiterated its readiness to reset relations with the United States and emphasized the importance of renewing the Strategic Partnership, Trend reports via the Georgian Embassy in the U.S.

The statement was delivered during a meeting held at the Georgian Embassy in Washington DC, where Ambassador Tamar Taliashvili, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the U.S., engaged with U.S. Department of State officials Jonathan Askonas and Charles Yockey.

During the discussions, the parties addressed a wide range of topics related to bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on Georgia’s pivotal role as a regional hub. They also explored the logistics potential of the Middle Corridor and assessed ongoing international developments, including the critical importance of regional stability and peace policies.

In reaffirming their unwavering support, the U.S. representatives reiterated their commitment to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.