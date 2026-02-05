Azerbaijan's Baku court issues final verdict in case of Armenian citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. A guilty verdict will be handed down in the criminal case against Armenian citizens accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and terrorism against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The trial in the criminal case against Armenian citizens, including Araik Harutyunyan, Arkady Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure of power, and numerous other crimes related to Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, is entering its final stage.

The session is being conducted at the Baku Military Court, under the presiding authority of Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with the participation of judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev, while Gunel Samadova serves as a reserve judge. Each defendant has been provided with an interpreter fluent in their native language and has been granted access to legal counsel for their defense.

Present at the hearing are the accused, their defense attorneys, a number of victims, their legal heirs, and representatives, as well as prosecutors representing the state. Additionally, Rufat Mammadov, Head of the Cabinet of Ministers' Office, attends as a representative of the Azerbaijani state, acting as a civil party to the case.