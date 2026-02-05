Baku Military Court hands life sentence to David Manukyan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Baku Military Court on Thursday sentenced the accused David Manukyan to life imprisonment, marking a final verdict in the trial of Armenian citizens, Trend reports.

During the court sessions, the prosecutors defending the state prosecution proposed that the accused be sentenced to life imprisonment.

The trial of the criminal cases against Armenian citizens accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and rules of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, is continuing with the announcement of the final verdict regarding the accused individuals.

