Unshakable brotherhood that underpins Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations revealed its true essence precisely at a difficult moment - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. This disaster became a serious humanitarian test for Türkiye, when in a single night thousands of people perished, and many cities and settlements were reduced to ruins. During those painful days, the Azerbaijani people followed the events with deep sorrow, accepting the grief of brotherly Türkiye as their own and sharing fully in its anguish, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a letter addressed to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the 3rd anniversary of the devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye in 2023, Trend reports.

“The unshakable brotherhood that underpins Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations revealed its true essence precisely at such a difficult moment. From the very first hours of the tragedy, the state and people of Azerbaijan, guided by the principles of unity and solidarity, stood shoulder to shoulder with Türkiye, extending comprehensive support and assistance,” the head of state noted.