KazTransOil set to rise transportation tariffs for Russian oil to Uzbekistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 6. KazTransOil will increase the cost of transporting Russian-origin oil through Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan starting March 1, 2026, Trend reports via the company.

The company has approved the new tariffs, which include an increase of $0.12, or 0.4%, bringing the new price of Russian oil transportation to $28.02 per ton (excluding VAT). In particular, the tariff for loading Russian oil into railway tankers at the Shagyr oil loading point will rise to $0.96 per ton (excluding VAT).

Additionally, the cost of unloading oil from railway tankers at the T. Kasymov pump station will increase to 1,715 tenge (approximately $3.4) per ton (excluding VAT), marking an increase of 969 tenge ($1.92), or 130%.

Other tariff changes include the transshipment of oil at the T. Kasymov pump station into the Kenkiyak-Atyrau pipeline, which will increase to 80.99 tenge ($0.16) per ton (excluding VAT), a rise of 0.8%. The tariff for loading oil into railway tankers at the Shagyr oil loading platform will also increase to 517 tenge ($1.02) per ton (excluding VAT), a jump of 84%.

In 2025, KazTransOil transported 45.12 million tons of oil through its main pipeline system, a 1% increase from 2024 and a record high for the past seven years. The total oil cargo turnover across KazTransOil’s pipeline system in 2025 reached 36.002 billion ton-kilometers, up 1% from the previous year. The company’s aggregated oil cargo throughput reached 46.057 billion ton-kilometers, reflecting a 2% uptick compared to 2024.

The exchange rate used for the conversion of tenge to dollars is based on the official National Bank exchange rate as of February 3, 2026, which is 1 USD = 505.17 KZT.