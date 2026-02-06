Kyrgyzstan’s UAE-based water producer discloses daily output
Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
The plant’s expansion into the UAE highlights Kyrgyzstan’s growing export potential and competitiveness in the regional beverage market, showcasing opportunities for investment and international business partnerships.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy