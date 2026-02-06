Uzbekistan, Pakistan’s Go Group discuss agricultural cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 6. Uzbekistan and Pakistan’s Go Group discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the agricultural and food processing sectors, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.

The talks were held during a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the Chief Executive Officer of Go Group, Dur Muhammad Ayub, on the sidelines of the Uzbek-Pakistani business forum in Islamabad.

The Uzbek side expressed support for the company’s plans to establish an agrocluster in the regions of Uzbekistan, envisaging a full-cycle livestock processing system.

Meanwhile, GoAgro is a leading Pakistani agricultural enterprise managing over 8,000 acres to produce premium crops (potatoes, corn, rice) and, with 10,000+ animals, premium dairy and livestock. It specializes in sustainable farming, exporting to international markets, and utilizes advanced, innovative techniques.