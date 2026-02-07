Uzbekistan’s Qanot Sharq introduces Tashkent-Frankfurt service

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 7. Uzbekistan’s airline Qanot Sharq has announced the launch of regular flights on the Tashkent-Frankfurt-Tashkent route, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

The flights will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays. The first departure from Tashkent to Frankfurt is scheduled for March 31, 2026.

The route will be served by the modern Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Qanot Sharq continues to expand its international flight network. The airline began commercial operations in 1998 and has since developed routes to key destinations across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

