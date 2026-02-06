Uzbekistan and HRL Group forge joint path for mineral exploration in Pakistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 6. Uzbekistan and Pakistan’s HRL Group discussed prospects for joint geological exploration of copper, gold, and critical mineral deposits in Pakistan, Trend reports via the press office of the Uzbek President.

The talks were held during a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the Chairman of HRL Group, Zahid Rafiq, on the sidelines of the Uzbek-Pakistani business forum in Islamabad.

Mirziyoyev also welcomed the company’s initiatives to build an Imam Bukhari complex in Pakistan’s capital and a hotel in Samarkand.

On February 1, a high-level delegation from Uzbekistan, led by Minister of Investment Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Industry and Trade Shokhrukh Gulamov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Bekhzot Narmatov, and Advisor to the Minister for Digital Transformation and Overseas Operations, along with other senior officials, engaged in discussions with the senior management of HRL Group in Islamabad.

During the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Khayitboy Omonov, Director General of Uzbekistan Overseas Geological Company, and Jahanzeb Zahid Rafiq, Deputy Chairman of Habib Rafiq Engineering (Pvt.) Ltd., formalizing the cooperation between the parties.