Azerbaijan's SOCAR shares industrial safety insights with partner companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has shared experience on industrial safety with partner companies -Uzbekneftegaz JSC, KazMunayGaz JSC, and Tatneft PJSC, Trend reports via SOCAR Downstream.

According to the information, SOCAR, together with representatives of the companies, visited the carbamide plant, one of SOCAR's production facilities.

Moreover, it was noted that the exchange of experience continues within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of industrial safety, labor protection, and emergency management signed on March 4 last year between SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz JSC, KazMunayGaz JSC, and Tatneft PJSC.

Besides, it was pointed out that in accordance with the provisions of the memorandum, the exchange of experience between the companies was successfully implemented during 2025, and all planned events were implemented.

However, it was emphasized that, as a continuation of the cooperation, representatives of the partner companies visited the Carbamide Plant on February 4. During the visit, the guests were provided with general information about the plant's activities, and advanced practices in the fields of digital solutions, industrial and environmental safety, labor protection, and health were presented.

"During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on these areas, and experience and knowledge were exchanged. The parties underscored the importance of expanding cooperation in the field of industrial safety and labor protection," the information added.

