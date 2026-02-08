Turkmenistan exceeds construction and industrial production targets in Jan. 2026
Turkmenistan reported strong performance in the construction and industrial sectors in January, with progress noted across ministries and state enterprises, while the government emphasized high-quality execution of infrastructure projects and oversight of chemical and energy facilities.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy