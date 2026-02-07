Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin slides in price
The latest Bahar Azadi gold coin's value decreased on February 7. This follows Iran’s floating exchange rate system introduced in 2024. Older and smaller coin versions also saw price changes.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy